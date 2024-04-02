Government makes six new appointments to the Senior Salaries Review Body

The Senior Salaries Review Body provides independent advice to the Prime Minister and senior ministers.

Government has made six new appointments at a variety of levels to join the Senior Salaries Review Body (SSRB).

The SSRB provides independent advice to the Prime Minister and senior ministers on the pay of many of the nation’s top public servants.

The appointment process for these roles was in full accordance with the Commissioner for Public Appointments’ Code of Practice.

Pippa Lambert has been appointed as the Interim Chair to the SSRB for a period of six months.

Pippa was appointed as Generalist Member in October 2018 and has served as interim Chair since 2022. She was previously Global Head of HR for the Deutsche Bank and has held previous roles including Director of Global Reward at the Royal Bank of Scotland and Global Head of Reward at Deutsche Bank.

Sharon Witherspoon MBE has been appointed Interim Judicial Member to the SSRB for a period of six months.

Sharon was previously a Judicial Member of the SSRB. She is a social scientist who specialises in statistical work for practical policy. Sharon served as the Head of Policy of the Academy of Social Sciences and was previously Director of the Nuffield Foundation.

Zoë Billingham CBE has been appointed as the ex-officio Policing Memberto the SSRB for a period of 12 months.

Zoë brings years of policing experience having served as Her Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue for 12 years. She is currently the Chair of the Police Remuneration Review Body (PRRB) and the National Crime Agency Remuneration Review Body (NCARRB)

Mark Polin OBE is a newly appointed board member who will serve a three year term commencing March 2024.

Mark’s career has predominantly been in policing, and was Chief Constable of North Wales Police before retiring in 2018. He was previously Chair of the Health Board for North Wales.

David Stanton is also a newly appointed board member who will serve a three year term commencing March 2024.

David is Sub-Dean and Canon Treasurer at Westminster Abbey Abbey, as well as a Distinguished Friend of Oxford University, Governor at both Westminster School and Westminster University. He is an Independent Member of the Public Services Honours Committee.

Ian McCafferty CBE has been reappointed as a member for a second term as of March 2024.

Ian was previously a member of the Monetary Policy Committee at the Bank of England having spent his career as an economist in senior roles in BP and the City. He is currently senior adviser to London Wall Partners, a senior adviser to Oxford Economics, and a Visiting Professor at King’s College, London.

Notes

The SSRB provides independent advice to the Prime Minister and senior Ministers on the pay of many of the nation’s top public servants.

The SSRB’s remit covers senior civil servants, the judiciary, the senior military, certain senior managers in the NHS, Police and Crime Commissioners and chief police officers.

Find out more about the Senior Salaries Review Body here.