Cabinet Office
|Printable version
Government to harness the power of AI to improve public project delivery under new framework
A new framework sets out how Artificial Intelligence will be harnessed to boost productivity in public project delivery.
- New framework launched to ensure that government can harness the benefits of AI to make project delivery more efficient.
- The government project delivery profession will be empowered to experiment with AI to solve major challenges.
- Upskilling project delivery professionals in AI and data analytics will tackle issues like overspend and delays.
The Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA) has today published a new framework which sets out how AI will be harnessed to boost productivity in public project delivery.
The framework enables civil servants working on over £805bn of public projects to utilise AI to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of their delivery.
The guidance encourages responsible experimentation with AI to find solutions to the biggest challenges in public projects.
The IPA will work with cross-government AI leaders to oversee a series of innovative pilots. The most successful experiments will have the potential to be rolled out to optimise performance.
Under the new framework, the upskilling of project delivery professionals in data analytics and AI will also be accelerated to help tackle issues like overspend and delays.
The publication of the framework follows Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden’s speech on ‘AI for Public Good’, which set out the government’s commitment to using AI to revolutionise public services, boost productivity and save taxpayers money.
The report also recommends that barriers to sharing data are removed where appropriate, by developing common standards, infrastructure and processes, so that the potential of new technology can be realised.
Cabinet Office Minister of State, Baroness Neville-Rolfe, said:
The innovation we are seeing in data analytics and AI has the potential to significantly benefit government project delivery and, even more important, to save the taxpayer money.
As a former business executive I am delighted that our new framework sets out our determination to explore the possibilities further through collaboration, upskilling and experimentation.
The importance of greater collaboration between government and its partners, to create the right conditions for innovation to thrive is also highlighted in the new framework.
Karina Singh, Director of Function, Insights & Profession at the IPA said:
The use of advancing technologies, especially AI, is a topic of broad and current interest.
This paper cuts through the noise to provide a framework of actions we can use to experiment with and upskill project delivery professionals to get the most out of this fast-moving development.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-to-harness-the-power-of-ai-to-improve-public-project-delivery-under-new-framework
Latest News from
Cabinet Office
“Criminals should be aware” says Minister as Government upgrades AI fraud detection tool14/03/2024 15:25:00
The Government’s AI-powered fraud detection tool – the Single Network Analytics Platform (SNAP) – has been upgraded with thousands of new sanctions and debarment records to help it detect suspicious networks, activity and users that warrant further investigation for organised crime and sanctions evasion.
Government delivers further expansion of health services to former armed forces personnel14/03/2024 12:20:00
The government has launched a campaign to help improve veterans’ access to healthcare services, and opened applications to the £2.52 million Veterans Mobility Fund.
Deputy Prime Minister speech on AI for Public Good01/03/2024 14:20:00
A speech given yesterday by Deputy Prime Minister, Oliver Dowden at Imperial College.
UK to take new approach in tackling overseas and domestic security threats28/02/2024 11:10:00
The Government will take a new integrated approach that combines how it tackles overseas and domestic security threats, Cabinet Office Minister Baroness Neville-Rolfe said in a speech at the Royal United Services Institute recently [26 February].
Nuclear Threat Reduction: P3 Statement26/02/2024 12:20:00
The United Kingdom, United States and France release the following joint statement.
GOV.UK launches new official crown logo for His Majesty The King19/02/2024 14:20:00
The new official GOV.UK logo featuring the chosen crown of His Majesty King Charles III has launched today across the site.
Simon Baugh's speech to the OECD19/02/2024 12:20:00
Transcript of a speech given recently (16 February 2024) by Simon Baugh, Chief Executive of Government Communications, to the OECD.
Celebrating Apprentices in counter-fraud09/02/2024 11:33:00
Cabinet Office Minister, Baroness Neville-Rolfe shares her experiences of working with apprentices at the Public Sector Fraud Authority.
New data sharing powers save taxpayers £137 million since introduction06/02/2024 13:10:00
The government will retain data sharing powers introduced in the Digital Economy Act (2017) after a statutory review published today finds they have saved taxpayers at least £137 million since coming into force.