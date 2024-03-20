Government to harness the power of AI to improve public project delivery under new framework

A new framework sets out how Artificial Intelligence will be harnessed to boost productivity in public project delivery.

New framework launched to ensure that government can harness the benefits of AI to make project delivery more efficient.

The government project delivery profession will be empowered to experiment with AI to solve major challenges.

Upskilling project delivery professionals in AI and data analytics will tackle issues like overspend and delays.

The Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA) has today published a new framework which sets out how AI will be harnessed to boost productivity in public project delivery.

The framework enables civil servants working on over £805bn of public projects to utilise AI to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of their delivery.

The guidance encourages responsible experimentation with AI to find solutions to the biggest challenges in public projects.

The IPA will work with cross-government AI leaders to oversee a series of innovative pilots. The most successful experiments will have the potential to be rolled out to optimise performance.

Under the new framework, the upskilling of project delivery professionals in data analytics and AI will also be accelerated to help tackle issues like overspend and delays.

The publication of the framework follows Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden’s speech on ‘AI for Public Good’, which set out the government’s commitment to using AI to revolutionise public services, boost productivity and save taxpayers money.

The report also recommends that barriers to sharing data are removed where appropriate, by developing common standards, infrastructure and processes, so that the potential of new technology can be realised.

Cabinet Office Minister of State, Baroness Neville-Rolfe, said:

The innovation we are seeing in data analytics and AI has the potential to significantly benefit government project delivery and, even more important, to save the taxpayer money. As a former business executive I am delighted that our new framework sets out our determination to explore the possibilities further through collaboration, upskilling and experimentation.

The importance of greater collaboration between government and its partners, to create the right conditions for innovation to thrive is also highlighted in the new framework.

Karina Singh, Director of Function, Insights & Profession at the IPA said: