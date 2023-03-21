Cabinet Office
Heroes who put themselves in danger for others recognised in Civilian Gallantry List
The Civilian Gallantry List recognises the bravery of people who’ve put themselves in danger to save, or attempt to save, someone’s life.
- 15 recipients include a civilian who lost his life intervening in an armed attack and a woman who saved an elderly neighbour from a burning building
- Civilian gallantry awards recognise the bravery of people who’ve put themselves in danger to save, or attempt to save, someone’s life
- Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden congratulates the recipients and expresses thanks for their courage
15 people who carried out heroic actions have been named in the 2023 Civilian Gallantry List.
The awards recognise the bravery of people who put themselves at risk to save, or attempt to save, another person’s life.
Recipients will be awarded either The Queen’s Gallantry Medal or The Queen’s Commendation for Bravery, with future awards to be approved by His Majesty The King and taking his name. This is the first list of recipients since May 2021. Yesterday’s awards are particularly special as they are from the final Civilian Gallantry List to be approved by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, after 70 years of awards.
The general public are invited to nominate individuals who they believe have shown acts of exemplary bravery in saving the lives of others. The awards are approved by the Sovereign, after nominations are assessed by the George Cross Committee.
On behalf of the Government, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden congratulates the award winners and expresses thanks for their courage in the face of extreme danger.
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden yesterday said:
We all hope we’d react with courage in the face of danger. These people have lived through that test, and responded in the most admirable way.
Their selfless actions have saved lives, and I want to express profound thanks for their willingness to put themselves in danger to protect others.
They are all extremely worthy winners of the final Civilian Gallantry awards of Her Majesty the late Queen.
