Think Tanks
|Printable version
IEA - Local revenue raising powers are key to implementing meaningful devolution
Matthew Lesh, Head of Public Policy at the Institute of Economic Affairs commented on the Labour Party’s A New Britain report
“The UK has among the most centralised governments in the G7 – with over 90% of tax revenue being raised by central government, compared to the OECD average of just over half.
“There is robust evidence that fiscal devolution – the ability to raise tax revenue locally – delivers better outcomes by enabling experimentation with different policies, linking services to local needs, and creating competition between state-funded services. Research has shown that increasing the local share of taxation from 5 to 20 per cent could raise GDP per capita by 6 per cent.
“Many of the report’s specific proposals, however, double down on the UK’s disappointing model of devolution. New requirements to promote economic equality and diktats about service delivery would leave actual policy making highly centralised. Decentralised administrations must have the ability to meaningfully diverge their policies from Westminster – be it through reducing occupational licensing, regional pay bargaining and minimum wages, lower taxes, new models of healthcare and education delivery, or looser planning rules.”
Notes to editors
Contact: media@iea.org.uk / 07763 365520
IEA spokespeople are available for interview and further comment.
The IEA’s Federal Britain: The case for decentralisation, authored by Philip Booth, was published in November 2015.
The mission of the Institute of Economic Affairs is to improve understanding of the fundamental institutions of a free society by analysing and expounding the role of markets in solving economic and social problems. The IEA is a registered educational charity and independent of all political parties.
Latest News from
Think Tanks
IPPR - Revealed: the health inequalities holding back growth in key areas of the UK05/12/2022 15:20:00
Ill health undermining levelling up as workers in North East twice as likely to be forced out of labour market by sickness as people in South East
IEA - Wrong for soldiers to bear the brunt of “union intransigency”30/11/2022 13:20:00
Professor Len Shackleton, labour market expert at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs Comments on the ongoing industrial action and threats of further strikes, including paramedics and ambulance workers
IEA - Return of the Online Safety Bill “a crucial opportunity for parliamentarians to reconsider its most problematic elements.”24/11/2022 16:10:00
Matthew Lesh, Head of Public Policy at the free market Institute of Economic Affairs commented on the return of the Online Safety Bill to Parliament
IPPR - New migration stats reveal growing asylum backlog24/11/2022 13:25:00
IPPR’s analysis of today’s quarterly ONS and Home Office migration statistics highlights the following trends
IEA - Militant union strike action “likely to inflict permanent damage on Britain’s railways.”24/11/2022 09:20:00
Professor Len Shackleton, labour market expert at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on the Rail, Maritime, and Transport Union’s announcement of strike action over the Christmas period
A more open approach to migration could win over swing voters, find IPPR researchers23/11/2022 16:15:00
Half of public positive about immigration, up from one-third in 2014, new analysis reveals
IEA - The Prime Minister’s words are no substitute for bold action to turbocharge innovation22/11/2022 13:20:00
Matthew Lesh, Head of Public Policy at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs responds to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s speech at the CBI
IPPR - ‘Levelling up’ to be levelled down, with £ half a billion lost to inflation18/11/2022 11:25:00
IPPR North responds to the Autumn Statement
IEA - The SNP has fallen down the temperance rabbit hole with its extreme clamp-down on alcohol marketing18/11/2022 10:20:00
Christopher Snowdon, Head of Lifestyle Economics at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on the Scottish government’s consultation on restricting alcohol advertising and promotion