Think Tanks
|Printable version
IEA - Sticky inflation could mean higher interest rates
Julian Jessop, Economics Fellow at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) consumer price inflation figures
“Today’s disappointing numbers show how difficult it is to bring inflation back down once central banks have allowed it to run out of control.
“The fall in headline inflation in April, from 10.1% to 8.7%, is obviously welcome but entirely due to the smaller increase in domestic energy bills, which we already knew about. Other elements of inflation remain sticky, including food prices and the core measure (excluding food and energy) which jumped sharply.
“There was at least some more evidence today that pipeline cost pressures are easing, including producer price inflation in the food sector. May’s inflation data should therefore be better. But the next set of inflation figures will have to be much better to prevent interest rates from rising further.”
Latest News from
Think Tanks
JRF - Sky-high food price inflation shows the corner hasn't been turned for struggling families24/05/2023 16:20:00
Inflation has fallen today but new JRF analysis shows that since inflation began to rise in April 2021, costs have risen by almost a fifth in the last two years. Energy prices have more than doubled, and food prices have increased by over a quarter.
Sunday Times Rich List shows tax reform 'more urgent than ever' says IPPR22/05/2023 10:10:00
Dr George Dibb, head of the centre for economic justice at IPPR, responded to the latest Sunday Times Rich Lis
Faith provides the foundations for free markets, says new IEA book22/05/2023 09:10:00
An upcoming book from the Institute of Economic Affairs suggests that the foundations of a free society can be found in the teachings of the three major Abrahamic religions
IFS - A deepening freeze: more adults than ever are paying higher-rate tax18/05/2023 11:20:00
How many people pay higher rates of income tax? We analyse the large increases in the share of adults paying the 40% rate or above since 1991–92.
IEA - New rental rules risk backfiring17/05/2023 16:20:00
Matthew Lesh, Director of Public Policy and Communications at the Institute of Economic Affairs comments on the introduction of the government’s rental reforms legislation
IPPR - More people are now out of work due to ill health than any other time since records began17/05/2023 15:20:00
Chris Thomas, head of IPPR's Commission on Health and Prosperity responds to the latest inactivity stats in the UK from the ONS showing that 2.55 million people are out of the labour market due to long-term sickness
Apprenticeship support hit by postcode lottery, says IPPR12/05/2023 10:20:00
The postcode lottery of small business support is undermining the government’s ability to address England’s national skills shortages, according to a new report by IPPR.
The King's Fund responds to the latest NHS performance stats12/05/2023 09:20:00
Saoirse Mallorie, Senior Analyst at The King’s Fund responded to the latest NHS performance statistics