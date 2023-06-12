NHS Digital
Innovation in health cyber security celebrated at CAN Awards
Innovation and expertise in cyber security across public sector health and social care were recently (09 June 2023) celebrated at the CAN Awards 2023.
The awards, which are organised by NHS England, commend members of the Cyber Associates Network, a group of over 2,000 cyber security experts.
The virtual awards were held to recognise innovation within public-sector health and care cyber security and celebrate the incredible work being done to help protect and maintain patient safety.
Recognising the contributions to cyber security in the NHS, the awards covered a range of individual and team categories. The winners and highly commended are as follows:
Cyber Leader of the Year
- Steve Mapleston, NHS Bath and North East Somerset, Swindon and Wiltshire Integrated Care Board (ICB)
Cyber Newcomer of the Year
- Thomas Magnusson, NHS Blood & Transplant
Cyber Team of the Year
- Better Security, Better Care National Team
Women in Cyber
- Catherine Watts, Mersey Internal Audit Agency
Diversity in Cyber
- Cyber Security Team, NHS Blood & Transplant
Individual of the Year
- Paul Baxter, The Christie NHS Foundation Trust
Innovation in Cyber
- Katie Thorn, Digital Social Care
CAN Contributor of the Year
- Chris Archer, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust
Outstanding Achievement Award
- Katie Thorn, Digital Social Care
Highly commended:
Cyber Leader of the Year
- Michelle Corrigan, Better Security, Better Care
- Tony Cobain, MIAA
Cyber Newcomer of the Year
- Mark Bell, Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust
Cyber Team of the Year
- CSOC Threat Intelligence Team, NHS England
Women in Cyber
- Kim Hobday, NHS England
Diversity in Cyber
- Nawshad Hossain-Ibrahim, NHS England
Individual of the Year
- Barry Richardson, NHS Blood & Transplant
Innovation in Cyber
- Craig Kilgour, NHS Arden & GEM Commissioning Support Unit
CAN Contributor of the Year
- Martin Price, Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust
- Julian Knight, NHS England
The CAN Awards were set up to celebrate those who work in cyber security to protect the health service from cyber-attacks, and to support organisations across the NHS with advice, assessments and training.
Katie Thorn, winner of the Innovation in Cyber Award and the Outstanding Achievement Award, recently said:
“I was delighted to find out that I had received the Innovation in Cyber and Outstanding Achievement awards. I work closely with the social care provider sector, supporting them with data and cyber security and contextualising this in the wider digital transformation agenda. I’m amazed every day by the passion in the sector and want to thank the rest of the team for their ceaseless work to support care providers.
“I would also like to congratulate all of the other award winners and extend sincere thanks to everyone involved in running the Cyber Associates Network.”
Mike Fell, Executive Director of National Cyber Security Operations, recently said:
“I am delighted to be a part of the Cyber Associates Network Awards and to share my appreciation of the hard work that is being done throughout the health service to manage and improve cyber security.
“I’d like to applaud all of those who were nominated for this year’s awards and wish a huge congratulations to the winners as well as those who were highly commended in the CAN Awards 2023. Recognising innovative approaches to cyber security and sharing our expertise is vital to help improve patient data safety across the NHS.
“The Cyber Associates Network is a great network to share expertise whilst learning from each other and I would encourage anyone involved in cyber security in the health and care sector to join."
More details on how to become a member of theare available on the NHS England website.
Notes for editors
-
The judging panel was made up of a wide range of experts in the field of cyber security, including:
- Paul Barnes, Head of Operations and Engagement, Cyber Security, NHS England
- Clive Star, Associate Director of Security, Cyber Operations, NHS England
- Sean Sapstead, Head of CSOC, Cyber Operations, NHS England
- Catherine O'Keefe, Associate Director of Security – Cyber Delivery, Cyber Operations, NHS England
- Sarah Murphy, Security Culture and Engagement Lead, Cyber Operations, NHS England
- Steve Shaw, Head of Regional Leads, Cyber Operations, NHS England
-
Moderated by:
- Katie Christison, Cyber Associate Project Manager, Cyber Operations, NHS England
- Sarah Murphy, Security Culture and Engagement Lead, Cyber Operations, NHS England
