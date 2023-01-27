IPPR responds to the Sunday Times Tax List

Dr George Dibb, head of the Centre for Economic Justice at IPPR, responded to the latest Sunday Times Tax List

“There is a striking difference between the Sunday Times tax list and its annual rich list, which indicates something is very wrong with our tax system.

“A progressive tax system should ensure that those with the broadest shoulders contribute the most to underpin the public services that we all rely on.

"Our tax system should be redesigned to ensure that income from wealth is taxed on the same basis as income from work; many of the wealthiest have built up their fortunes from capital gains that are taxed less than if they had worked for the same level of income. Others avoid paying UK tax altogether by exploiting the non-domiciled loophole.

“We should reduce some tax allowances and align rates of income tax, capital gains tax, and dividend income tax. It is long past time to ditch non-dom status.”