NHS Digital
|Printable version
Latest statistics on congenital anomalies released today: statistical press release
Of the 589,454 births in England in 2020, 13,065 involved babies born with at least one congenital anomaly.
One in 45 babies delivered in 2020 was born with a congenital anomaly, according to new report published by NHS Digital today.
The Congenital Anomaly Official Statistics Report 2020 shows that of the 589,454 births in England in 2020, 13,065 involved babies born with at least one congenital anomaly.
Congenital anomalies are defined as being present at delivery and originating before birth. They cover structural and genetic anomalies, and include conditions such as Down’s syndrome, Edwards’ syndrome and Patau’s syndrome.
During 2020, total birth prevalence in England for Down’s syndrome was 1 in 377 births, Edwards’ syndrome was 1 in 1,352 births and Patau’s syndrome was 1 in 3,707 births.
Data in the publication is broken down to provide details on the age and location of the mother.
The rate of genetic congenital anomalies in those born to women over 40 was over seven times higher than for babies born to women under 20 years of age.
The report shows there were 548 infant deaths among babies with one or more congenital anomaly in the 587,222 live births in 20202, giving an infant mortality rate for congenital anomalies of 9.3 per 10,000 live births.
Read the full report : Congenital Anomaly Official Statistics Report 2020
Notes for editors
- The Congenital Anomaly Official Statistics Report was produced by the National Congenital Anomaly and Rare Disease Registration Service, part of NHS Digital.
- The denominator for infant mortality includes all live births in England in 2020, not just those births associated with a congenital anomaly.
NHS Digital must be credited as the source of these figures.
Original article link: https://digital.nhs.uk/news/2022/latest-statistics-on-congenital-anomalies-released-today
Latest News from
NHS Digital
Rate of mental disorders among 17 to 19 year olds increased in 2022, new report shows29/11/2022 14:15:00
One in four 17 to 19 year olds in England had a probable mental disorder in 2022 – an increase from one in six in 2021.
New figures on maternity services released today: statistical press release29/11/2022 10:33:00
NHS maternity statistics for the financial year 2021-22.
Latest data on cervical screening shows 15.5% increase in number of people being tested in 2021-22: statistical press notice28/11/2022 13:33:00
New annual figures on cervical screening show 3.50m individuals aged 25 to 64 were tested in 2021-22, up 15.5% on 2020-21.
Increase in number of people in contact with NHS mental health services in England: statistical press release25/11/2022 13:20:00
The number of people in contact with NHS mental health services in England (including those referred and those seen) has increased by 16.2% in the last year.
NHS Digital publishes new primary care statistics: statistical press notice24/11/2022 13:15:00
Information about GP appointments at individual practice level is among new statistics being published today.
1.2 billion visits to NHS website in last 12 months09/11/2022 09:15:00
The NHS website is the UK's biggest health website, with an average of 23 million visits each week.
Eight suppliers on Tech Innovation Framework are announced by NHS Digital08/11/2022 14:15:00
Eight suppliers have successfully bid to join a new framework designed to increase innovation and choice in the primary care IT market.
Latest obesity figures for England show a strong link between children living with obesity and deprivation03/11/2022 13:10:00
The prevalence of reception-aged children living with obesity1 in England during 2021-22 was over twice as high in the most deprived areas (13.6%)2 than in the least deprived areas (6.2%)3.