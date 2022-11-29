New figures on maternity services released today: statistical press release

NHS maternity statistics for the financial year 2021-22.

The latest annual report outlining maternity activity in English NHS hospitals during 2021-22 has been published by NHS Digital today.

NHS Maternity Statistics, England, 2021-22 brings together information from the Hospital Episode Statistics (HES) database1 on hospital care received before, during and after delivery and the Maternity Services Dataset (MSDS).

The report includes national tables using HES data2 to show:

Method of onset of labour

Delivery complications

Birth complications

Each of these tables includes further breakdowns such as gestation length, duration of hospital stay and birth status.

The report also includes data from the MSDS about the mother and baby, collected at the mother’s initial booking appointment and at the labour and delivery. MSDS includes some information also available in HES, but includes additional information on:

Mother’s smoking status at booking

Mother’s circumstances (social and medical factors)

Gestational age at booking and delivery

Location of delivery

Baby’s weight, health, and after birth activity

The information from HES and MSDS can be broken down by various demographics, such as age of mother, ethnicity and deprivation.

Read the full report

NHS Maternity Statistics, England, 2021-22

Notes for Editors