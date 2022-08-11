New NHS Digital report shows bariatric surgery figures for the past five years

New figures on the number of people undergoing weight management surgery in England have been published today.

Bariatric surgical procedures, 2021/22 (provisional) – National Obesity Audit [Management Information]1 is a new quarterly publication covering data for the past five financial years, from 2017-18.

It includes information about the number of people having bariatric surgery each year in England2, showing figures for primary procedures, revision procedures and gastric balloons and bubbles (temporary procedures)3. Primary procedures are further broken down by type of surgery.

The data, which is available in an interactive dashboard, is also broken down by demographics, such as age, gender and ethnicity. In addition, geographical data down to provider and CCG level is included.

Figures on bariatric surgery were previously included in NHS Digital’s annual Statistics on Obesity, Physical Activity and Diet publication, which was paused while a consultation took place on the content and schedule of the four publications in NHS Digital’s Lifestyles compendia series. The consultation outcomes paper, which has also been published today, recommends that these are combined into one compendium publication4.

The methodology used in today’s publication to identify bariatric surgery has been amended and developed based on advice from expert clinicians. Figures are lower than the numbers in the Statistics on Obesity, Physical Activity and Diet reports for several reasons, including because today’s publication shows a count of people rather than procedures5.

The methodology continues to be refined through engagement with more users6.

