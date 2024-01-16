Cabinet Office
|Printable version
New official portrait of King Charles III released for public authorities
New official portrait of The King in Naval uniform taken at Windsor Castle last year.
The Cabinet Office has released a new official portrait of His Majesty The King that will soon hang in public buildings the length and breadth of the United Kingdom.
The portrait, taken at Windsor Castle last year by photographer Hugo Burnand shows His Majesty wearing a Royal Navy uniform of an Admiral of the Fleet and official medals and decorations.
A copy of the portrait is being offered to public authorities across the United Kingdom free-of-charge as part of a scheme to celebrate the new reign.
Applications are open for eligible institutions – including principal Local Authorities, courts, schools, police forces and fire and rescue services - to apply for the new portrait under the scheme. In February, the scheme will be extended to include town, parish and community councils and Ministry of Defence-sponsored cadet forces.
Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden yesterday said:
The accession of His Majesty The King marked a new chapter in our national story.
Displaying this new portrait will serve as a reminder to us all of the example set by our ultimate public servant and I hope as many eligible organisations as possible will wish to continue this proud British tradition and honour our King’s reign.
His Majesty’s accession has marked the beginning of a new reign and the UK Government considers it right that public authorities, as part of the fabric of our nation, have the opportunity to commemorate this moment, strengthen civil pride and reflect the new era in our history.
Official portraits of Queen Elizabeth II are currently on display in many public institutions, and the offering of the new official portrait of His Majesty will enable organisations across the UK to carry on that tradition.
The high resolution official portrait of HM The King can be obtained from the Press Association.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-official-portrait-of-king-charles-iii-released-for-public-authorities
Latest News from
Cabinet Office
How we’re making it easier to access government forms online12/01/2024 13:12:00
Blog posted by: Oliver Quinlan, Senior User Researcher, GDS, 12 January 2024 – Categories: GOV.UK Forms.
UK celebrates service to others in HM The King's New Year Honours01/01/2024 09:05:00
The New Year Honours List 2024 recognises selfless service to others from individuals across the UK
Over £1 billion generated from more efficient use of Government property21/12/2023 15:10:00
New figures, published today in the Government Estate Annual Data Publication, confirm £1.1 billion of property sales have been achieved in the past year.
UK and partners form The Tallinn Mechanism for cyber security20/12/2023 16:07:00
UK and partners join together to establish The Tallinn Mechanism to bolster Ukraine’s cyber security
Government takes action in response to the Etherton review14/12/2023 11:12:00
The Government yesterday launched the Application and Registration of Interest forms for new and planned restorative measures recommended by the Review.
Deputy Prime Minister and Business Secretary join business leaders for "first of its kind" declassified economic security briefing14/12/2023 09:05:00
The Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Business and Trade joined leaders from some of the most critical sectors of the UK economy on Monday, for a declassified economic security briefing from the National Protective Security Authority.
Preferred candidate for Chair of the Committee on Standards in Public Life13/12/2023 10:10:00
Update: This story was published prior to Doug Chalmers being formally appointed as Chair of the Committee on Standards in Public Life. He took up his role on 12 December 2023.
Plan to move government roles out of Westminster brought forward and new headquarters unveiled12/12/2023 12:12:00
Government brings forward target to relocate 22,000 roles out of London from 2030 to 2027. Aberdeen, Darlington and Greater Manchester are to host second headquarters for major departments.