New official portrait of King Charles III released for public authorities

New official portrait of The King in Naval uniform taken at Windsor Castle last year.

The Cabinet Office has released a new official portrait of His Majesty The King that will soon hang in public buildings the length and breadth of the United Kingdom.

The portrait, taken at Windsor Castle last year by photographer Hugo Burnand shows His Majesty wearing a Royal Navy uniform of an Admiral of the Fleet and official medals and decorations.

A copy of the portrait is being offered to public authorities across the United Kingdom free-of-charge as part of a scheme to celebrate the new reign.

Applications are open for eligible institutions – including principal Local Authorities, courts, schools, police forces and fire and rescue services - to apply for the new portrait under the scheme. In February, the scheme will be extended to include town, parish and community councils and Ministry of Defence-sponsored cadet forces.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden yesterday said:

The accession of His Majesty The King marked a new chapter in our national story. Displaying this new portrait will serve as a reminder to us all of the example set by our ultimate public servant and I hope as many eligible organisations as possible will wish to continue this proud British tradition and honour our King’s reign.

His Majesty’s accession has marked the beginning of a new reign and the UK Government considers it right that public authorities, as part of the fabric of our nation, have the opportunity to commemorate this moment, strengthen civil pride and reflect the new era in our history.

Official portraits of Queen Elizabeth II are currently on display in many public institutions, and the offering of the new official portrait of His Majesty will enable organisations across the UK to carry on that tradition.

The high resolution official portrait of HM The King can be obtained from the Press Association.