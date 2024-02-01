Association for Project Management
|Printable version
New pathway to Chartered Project Professional status on the horizon
A new pathway towards gaining Chartered Project Professional (ChPP) status is set to be introduced this September as Association for Project Management (APM), the only chartered membership organisation for the project profession in the world, continues to ensure the profession has a standard that is accessible and recognised globally as the required benchmark for project professionals to achieve.
The new pathway will recognise validated professional practice built globally through qualifications and experiences in organisations across the profession, making chartered status accessible to more project practitioners.
Outlining the benefits of the new pathway’s introduction, APM Chief Executive, Professor Adam Boddison OBE, said: “There are many organisations within the project profession, but we all represent one profession, so we should collaborate where it makes sense to do so. One way of doing this is through recognised assessment, as it allows for greater strategic alignment globally and across organisations.
“Chartered status is widely sought after and valued. It is right that we provide organisations who share our aims to support the profession with the opportunity to make their qualifications a stepping stone towards becoming chartered for those who wish to achieve it. We’ve already heard that the Project Management Institute (PMI) intend to apply for this new pathway and no doubt others will follow.”
In addition, APM will restructure the naming of its current routes for individuals to become a Chartered Project Professional through the introduction of clear pathways that accurately reflect the journey each applicant can take towards ChPP:
- Experiential Pathway
- No recognition of prior validated professional practice and assessed technical knowledge.
- (Previously Route 3)
- Technical Knowledge and Professional Practice Pathway
- Recognition of prior validated professional practice and assessed technical knowledge.
- (Previously Route 2)
- Technical Knowledge Pathway
- Recognition of assessed technical knowledge.
- (Previously Route 1)
- Professional Practice Pathway
- Recognition of prior validated professional practice.
- (New)
The new pathway provides a greater diversity of starting points, reflecting the breadth and complexity of the profession. All qualifications that are eligible to be recognised on the new pathway will continue to be externally verified to maintain the rigour and requirements of the ChPP application process.
This answers the demand from the profession and industry to see a more inclusive ChPP standard at an enhanced pace, to underpin the growing requirement for competent project professionals to deliver societal benefit and ever-more complex change across the world. This new pathway will support that by enabling more professionals to attain this highly regarded standard and will give APM itself the opportunity to apply for recognised assessment of its flagship qualification, the APM Project Management Qualification.
Pierre Le Manh, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Project Management Institute, said: “As the demand for project professionals continues to increase, PMI remains committed to make it easy for our community to operate across the globe. Our partnership with APM on simplifying the pathway to the APM Chartered Project Professional status for all PMP credential holders further unifies the profession and allows both organisations to create greater impact around the world.”
Details of the process and requirements for organisations wishing to apply for recognised assessment will be published shortly.
Express your interest to be the first to know about when our new Professional Practice Pathway is open for applications later this year.
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/new-pathway-to-chartered-project-professional-status-on-the-horizon/
- RESOURCES
- MEMBERSHIP
- CHARTERED STANDARD
- QUALIFICATIONS AND TRAINING
- JOBS AND CAREERS
- NEWS AND OPINION
- COMMUNITY
- EVENTS
- BOOKS
Latest News from
Association for Project Management
PA Consulting revealed as headline sponsor of APM Conference 2024 Navigating Tomorrow25/01/2024 13:20:00
Association for Project Management (APM), the chartered membership organisation for the project profession, has confirmed PA Consulting as the headline sponsor of its 2024 conference, Navigating Tomorrow: Future Skills for Project Professionals.
43% of project managers say the skills gap isn’t improving24/01/2024 13:20:00
More than four in ten project professionals say the skills gap in their sector is not showing signs of improving, according to new research by the Association for Project Management (APM).
New competence framework launches for project managers in the built environment16/01/2024 10:20:00
A new competence framework that applies to the management of projects in the built environment has been launched, following changes in the recently introduced Building Safety Act.
APM Chair Milla Mazilu wins Chief Data Officer award at Digital Technology Leaders Awards15/01/2024 14:20:00
Milla Mazilu, Chair of the Board at the Association for Project Management (APM), was recognised at the annual Digital Technology Leaders Awards where she was named Chief Data Officer of the Year for driving a new data strategy to help pave the way for AI adoption at Network Rail.
New trustees appointed to APM Board09/01/2024 15:10:00
Association for Project Management, the chartered membership organisation for the project profession has appointed two new members to its Board of Trustees.
1 in 7 neurodivergent project managers are not telling employers about their condition – APM research reveals19/12/2023 16:20:00
One in seven project managers who consider themselves to be neurodivergent have not informed their employer about their condition, according to a new survey by APM.
APM to introduce new volunteer offering in 202419/12/2023 10:20:00
New and exciting changes are coming to APM’s volunteering offering in 2024 that will maximise and diversify opportunities for members and project professionals to volunteer with their chartered organisation.
Volunteer review and implementation - a message from APM18/12/2023 13:20:00
Over the previous few months, the APM team has worked alongside our volunteers in virtual and physical events to shape our future volunteering offering with the aim of creating greater visibility, accessibility and opportunities for volunteers following a review conducted in 2021-2022.