NHS Digital publishes statistics on the health and care of people with learning disabilities

Information on key health issues of people with conditions, including autism, is among the new data being released in the Health and Care of People with Learning Disabilities, 2021-22 [1].

The report summarises statistics relating to 56% of those patients in England [2] who are recorded by their GP as having a learning disability.

The experimental data also includes comparative information about patients recorded by their GP as not having a learning disability, to show differences in health and care between the two groups.

Included in the statistics are:

prevalence of learning disabilities

learning disability health checks

cancer screening rates

prescribing rates

Statistics about the prevalence of various health conditions, such as epilepsy and heart disease, are also included.

Trend data is available for 2021-22 and the preceding four years, broken down to sub integrated care board location (SICBL) level.

Read the full report

Health and Care of People with Learning Disabilities, 2021-22