NHS Digital publishes statistics on the health and care of people with learning disabilities
New statistics on the health and care of people with learning disabilities have been published by NHS Digital today.
Information on key health issues of people with conditions, including autism, is among the new data being released in the Health and Care of People with Learning Disabilities, 2021-22 [1].
The report summarises statistics relating to 56% of those patients in England [2] who are recorded by their GP as having a learning disability.
The experimental data also includes comparative information about patients recorded by their GP as not having a learning disability, to show differences in health and care between the two groups.
Included in the statistics are:
- prevalence of learning disabilities
- learning disability health checks
- cancer screening rates
- prescribing rates
Statistics about the prevalence of various health conditions, such as epilepsy and heart disease, are also included.
Trend data is available for 2021-22 and the preceding four years, broken down to sub integrated care board location (SICBL) level.
Read the full report
Health and Care of People with Learning Disabilities, 2021-22
Notes for editors
-
This publication is classified as experimental statistics due to limitations in practice coverage. Experimental statistics are a series of statistics that are in the testing phase and not yet fully developed, but are still of value, provided users view them in the context of the limitations described.
-
The publication contains data from participating practices, which are those using EMIS, and Cegedim IT systems. Data from practices which use the TPP system is not included.
NHS Digital must be credited as the source of these figures. Regional data is available in this report.
Original article link: https://digital.nhs.uk/news/2022/nhs-digital-publishes-statistics-on-the-health-and-care-of-people-with-learning-disabilities
