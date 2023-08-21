NHS England launches tech trials to boost health and care connectivity

NHS organisations are being invited to take part in wireless trials to explore how cutting-edge technologies can help improve patient care.

NHS England is supporting the trials to ensure health and care organisations make the most out of current and emerging wireless technology to deliver digital healthcare services.

Funding applications for proposals that aim to improve connectivity in the health and care setting or maximise efficiency of existing digital infrastructure are open via the Connectivity Hub.

Previous wireless trials include the development of University College London Hospitals’ Find and Treat service, which uses high-tech tools and software to provide real-time remote diagnosis and referrals on board a mobile health unit. The service provides remote screening, testing and treatment for vulnerable, homeless, and high-risk people in London.

Another trial led to South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust becoming the first 5G-connected hospital in the UK. The trial gave clinicians access to digital innovations such as the eObs app (eObservations), which enables the use of handheld devices to update patient records digitally and make live observations.

This new Wireless Trials programme will provide NHS organisations with the capability it needs to deliver its challenging digital ambitions set out in the NHS Long Term Plan.

Successful trial applicants will benefit from funding for their project, advice and guidance from NHS England, and the opportunity to collaborate with like-minded organisations on Wi-Fi improvement projects powered by innovation.

NHS England will also capture best practice from successful trialists and share this across the wider NHS to enable scaled learning.

Stephen Koch, Executive Director of Platforms, NHS England, said:

“Wireless technology has an increasingly important role to play in delivering effective and efficient digital health services to provide the best care for patients. “The wireless trials are designed to help the NHS understand how existing and emerging Wi-Fi solutions can support the delivery of better health and social care across the wider NHS. “We look forward to working with successful trialists to explore opportunities for wireless technologies and high-speed connectivity that take another step forward in digital transformation and in improving patient care.”

The wireless trials applications will run from Summer 2023 and will be reviewed throughout the year on a rolling basis.

Applicants will need to provide an overview of their wireless project and objectives, the anticipated outcome and impact for delivery of health or social care, as well as the healthcare need or technological challenge they are seeking to overcome.

Visit the Connectivity Hub for more information and how to apply.

NHS Digital merged with NHS England on 1 February 2023.

working in more efficient ways

improving diagnosis and treatment

understanding and improving our services

This merger will reduce duplication, bringing the NHS’s national data and technology expertise together into one organisation. This will allow us to collaborate more effectively and to empower local organisations to benefit from data and technology, supporting the best care for patients.

