Over 16 million repeat prescriptions ordered via NHS App in a year
More than 16 million repeat prescriptions were ordered via the NHS App in the last year.
The NHS App has now recorded more than 28 million sign-ups, with over 22 million new registrations in the last year.
More than 16 million repeat prescriptions were ordered via the NHS App in the last year, with millions of patients benefitting from health services available through the app.
Throughout the pandemic use of the NHS App has rapidly increased and, in the last year alone (June 2021-May 2022), NHS Digital figures show that:
- Over 16 million repeat prescriptions were ordered
- 1.3 million GP appointments were booked
- GP records were viewed more than 90 million times
- 277,000 organ donation decisions were registered
- More than 22 million NHS App sign-ups (following the addition of the NHS COVID Pass in May 2021)
The NHS App has now recorded more than 28 million sign-ups, with over 22 million new registrations in the last year. More than 24 million of these have fully verified their identity through NHS login. This means they can now access a variety of digital healthcare services quickly and securely through the NHS App.
In June 2022 alone, the NHS App enabled 1.8 million repeat prescriptions to be ordered, 130,000 GP appointments to be booked and 4.8 million GP records to be viewed, saving vital time for both patients and clinicians.
Simon Bolton, Interim Chief Executive at NHS Digital, said:
“The NHS App is a great example of how technology is being used to help patients take control of their healthcare in a convenient, secure and timely way. Millions of adults are now using the app every month to order repeat prescriptions, book GP appointments and view their GP records. It's great to see use of the app continuing to increase, helping millions of people access healthcare services across England directly from their phone."
Dr Timothy Ferris, NHS Director of Transformation, said:
“The NHS App is already in the pockets of millions of people, providing easy access to crucial everyday NHS services like repeat prescriptions. Our vision is to transform the NHS App into a front door for the NHS, with many exciting new features and changes planned over the coming months and years from better access to your GP record, to booking your Covid vaccine appointments.”
The new plan for digital health and social care published by the Department of Health and Social Care on 29 June commits to a target of 75% of the adult population to be registered to use the NHS App by March 2024.
Notes for editors
-
Owned and run by the NHS, the NHS App is a simple and secure way to access a range of NHS services on your smartphone or tablet. It is available to all patients aged 13 and over who are registered with a GP practice in England and the Isle of Man. For more information and to download the app, visit: nhs.uk-app.
-
The NHS App was the most downloaded free iPhone app in England in 2021.
-
A peak in the number of people setting up an NHS login took place in May 2021, which coincided with the launch of the NHS COVID Pass. On 17 May 2021 alone, when the NHS COVID Pass launched, around 220,000 people created an NHS login.
-
The NHS COVID Pass service has continued to grow, with those aged 12 to 15 able to access a digital NHS COVID Pass since February 2022.
Original article link: https://digital.nhs.uk/news/2022/over-16-million-repeat-prescriptions-ordered-via-nhs-app-in-a-year
