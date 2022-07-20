Over 16 million repeat prescriptions ordered via NHS App in a year

The NHS App has now recorded more than 28 million sign-ups, with over 22 million new registrations in the last year.

More than 16 million repeat prescriptions were ordered via the NHS App in the last year, with millions of patients benefitting from health services available through the app.

Throughout the pandemic use of the NHS App has rapidly increased and, in the last year alone (June 2021-May 2022), NHS Digital figures show that:

Over 16 million repeat prescriptions were ordered

1.3 million GP appointments were booked

GP records were viewed more than 90 million times

277,000 organ donation decisions were registered

More than 24 million of these have fully verified their identity through NHS login. This means they can now access a variety of digital healthcare services quickly and securely through the NHS App.

In June 2022 alone, the NHS App enabled 1.8 million repeat prescriptions to be ordered, 130,000 GP appointments to be booked and 4.8 million GP records to be viewed, saving vital time for both patients and clinicians.

Simon Bolton, Interim Chief Executive at NHS Digital, said:

“The NHS App is a great example of how technology is being used to help patients take control of their healthcare in a convenient, secure and timely way. Millions of adults are now using the app every month to order repeat prescriptions, book GP appointments and view their GP records. It's great to see use of the app continuing to increase, helping millions of people access healthcare services across England directly from their phone."

Dr Timothy Ferris, NHS Director of Transformation, said:

“The NHS App is already in the pockets of millions of people, providing easy access to crucial everyday NHS services like repeat prescriptions. Our vision is to transform the NHS App into a front door for the NHS, with many exciting new features and changes planned over the coming months and years from better access to your GP record, to booking your Covid vaccine appointments.”

The new plan for digital health and social care published by the Department of Health and Social Care on 29 June commits to a target of 75% of the adult population to be registered to use the NHS App by March 2024.

