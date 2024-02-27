Risk in the Changing World – Opportunity or Threat

In this session, we looked at some of the risks facing all organisations, regardless of size or sector, and considered how they may impact the organisation and its stakeholders. From emerging risks found in new technologies such as AI to complex risks in supply chains and the now ‘every day’ risks such as cybercrime, we discussed how each of these presents both threat and opportunity, identified mitigation techniques and understood how each may need to be considered in projects. We closed the session by looking at the technique of ‘horizon scanning’ and why looking ahead is important. This event was held on 22 February 2024.

The world around us is complex and ever-changing – whether it be political conflict, environmental pressures, financial insecurity, or cyber threat, no two days ever seem to be the same. For project managers, these risks may appear to be external to their day-to-day role and not have a direct impact however awareness is crucial if a project is to be delivered and to have longevity.

This session was intended for project managers with some level of experience and anyone who is interested in finding out more about why effective enterprise risk management is important. For organisations to evolve and succeed it is critical that they make informed decisions based on good information about the risks and opportunities that the organisation may face.

Speaker

Helen Barge – Managing Director & Lead Consultant, Risk Evolves

Helen is the friendly face of risk management and compliance. Her award-winning consultancy, Risk Evolves, helps growing businesses realise the benefits of compliance. Risk Evolves ethos to ‘make compliance simple’, is echoed through the delivery of their services, supporting data privacy, information security, H&S, ESG and overall risk management practices, supported by certifications such as Cyber Essentials, ISO etc.

As well as supporting clients with compliance and risk management projects, Helen is a popular speaker and trainer. A combination of experiences and leadership roles in governance, risk and compliance in corporate and small organisations combined with a Fellowship of the International Institute of Risk and Safety Managers (IIRSM), provide her with practical hands-on experience in risk management within the ISO standards.

Helen believes that consultants should ‘practice what they preach’. The business therefore has several ISO certifications and is proud to be one of just 1500 organisations to have achieved BCorp status. It is also a firm support of the Armed Forces, having recently been awarded the Silver Award Employer Recognition Scheme.

Click here for the full press release