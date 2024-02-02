Association for Project Management
Soft Skills Training for Project Management – harder than you might think!
This event explored the soft skills that enable project and programme managers to be effective in their leadership. Marion Thomas, experienced PM, speaker, certified coach, ChPP mentor, and trainer in leadership, led a discussion on the non-technical skills that differentiate the great project managers.
Soft skills are the capability that helps us engage our team and manage our stakeholders. Our people and leadership skills are like the oil that makes the ‘cogs’ of our technical training move and work together smoothly. And there is nothing soft about them. These skills can be hard to acquire and even more challenging to put into practice.
So what are the soft skills that elevate a project manager’s performance and how do we learn them?
This event explored soft skills for project management and encouraged participants to share their experience.
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/soft-skills-training-for-project-management-harder-than-you-might-think-3/
