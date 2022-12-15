Statistics on the percentage of cancers diagnosed at early stages published today: statistical press release

New statistics on the percentage of cancers diagnosed at stages 1 and 2 in England in 2020 have been published today by NHS Digital.1

Case-mix adjusted percentage of cancers diagnosed at stages 1 and 2 in England, 2020 provides the percentage of all cancers diagnosed at stages 1 and 2 nationally and at sub-Integrated Care Board (ICB) level.

The stage of a cancer describes the size of a tumour and how far it has spread from where it originated – ranging from stage 1 where the cancer is small and hasn’t spread, to stage 4 where the cancer is larger and has spread elsewhere in the body.

The publication includes information on the proportion of all cancers diagnosed at an early stage, which is presented as unadjusted percentages and adjusted for case-mix, which means factors like age, sex, cancer site and socio-economic deprivation are taken into account.2

The data includes information on:

Number and percentage of stageable cancers3 diagnosed at stages 1 and 2 in England

Case-mix adjusted and unadjusted percentage of cancers diagnosed at stages 1 and 2 in England for 18 cancer types

Number of cancers diagnosed in England by stage for 18 cancer types

The most recently available results are for cancers diagnosed in 2020, with data available from 2013.4

Read the full report : Case-mix adjusted percentage of cancers diagnosed at stages 1 and 2 in England, 2020.

