Statistics published for all routine childhood vaccinations in England in 2021-22: statistical press release
Coverage for all routine childhood vaccinations administered to children under five in England in 2021-22 has been published today.
- Coverage decreased in 13 out of the 14 routine vaccination measures in 2021-22
- No vaccinations met the 95% target set by the World Health Organization (WHO)
NHS Digital’s Childhood Vaccination Coverage Statistics contains information on the routine vaccinations offered to all children up to the age of 5 years, derived from the Cover of vaccination evaluated rapidly (COVER) programme.
This report, which is co-authored with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), includes information on 14 measures of vaccination coverage. At a national level, coverage has decreased for 13 of these.
The only vaccination where coverage has increased is Pneumococcal Disease (PCV) primary, but this is a comparison with 2019-20’s figures, as 2020-21 data is not available.
Disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, beginning in March 2020, is likely to have caused some of the decreases in vaccine coverage seen in 2020-21 and 2021-22, compared to earlier years.
Chris Roebuck, NHS Digital’s Chief Statistician, said:
“We publish these statistics to help inform the development and evaluation of government policy on immunisation.
“The annual report is also used to assess the effectiveness of the vaccine programme at a local, regional and national level.”
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://digital.nhs.uk/news/2022/childhood-vaccinations-2021-22
