Sustainability in Project Management – what you need to know

Sustainability is fast becoming a core requirement in the solutions demanded clients in all sectors. But understanding what that means in real terms can be challenging. This event was held on 31 January 2024 in Bristol.

This session outlineD the importance of delivering sustainable solutions and clearly demonstrate how sustainability and climate response are integral to every role. Specifically, this focussed on how the key functions of project management can be viewed through a sustainability lens to enable positive outcomes and benefits in sustainability.

Starting with an overview of what climate change means in practicality and the impacts caused by rising temperatures and extreme weather, the session then highlighted key challenges that need to be addressed:

Sustainable Infrastructure

Decarbonisation

Energy Transition

Climate Risk

Nature Positive

Social Value

Next is a look at what that means to Project Managers and the project profession, focusing on key areas of responsibility: Scope, Schedule, Finance, Quality, Risk, Resources, Materials and the all-important Culture. Each area has specific elements of sustainability that can be applied and these will be discussed to offer practical ways that Project Managers can become key stakeholders for the delivery of sustainability and their associated requirements.

Will has very kindly allowed his presented material to be made available for viewing.

The slides on Slideshare now available in our APM resources area and also embedded below for reference.