Tech supplier search to help tackle 8am rush at GP surgeries

NHS England is inviting suppliers to tender for a new framework that will enhance GP practices' capabilities to provide online consultations, and improve their communication with patients.

Tech specialists are being sought to help tackle the 8am rush for appointments at GP surgeries.

NHS England is inviting suppliers to tender for a new framework that will enhance GP practices' capabilities to provide online consultations, and improve their communication with patients.

The Digital Pathways Framework is part of a new suite of commercial frameworks that will allow buyers to purchase standardised and assured digital systems for primary care.

The framework has now opened for tenders and includes proposals for new, advanced digital systems that will improve the management of appointment bookings, messaging, and consultations.

Earlier this year, the government announced that general practices across England will be given £240 million to embrace the latest technology, with the funding expected to cover a four-year period from January 2024 to 2028.

The framework will include new tech systems that will cater for online consultations, administrative request reporting, online patient or service user consultation, care navigation, and online administrative requests.

In addition, there is potential for the systems to enhance prescription ordering for patients, communication management, video consultations, record viewing for patients, and cross organisational appointment booking.

NHS England’s Director of Digital Primary Care, Mark Sayers said:

“Surgeries with modern messaging, online booking, and video consultation systems find they have more capacity and less of an 8am rush, while giving patients a convenient way to get the help they need. “I’d encourage all suppliers to come forward who are able to provide the high-quality tools and technology needed to support our vision for modern general practice.”

Health Minister Neil O’Brien said:

"As well as growing staff numbers in GPs by 30% since 2019, we are also investing £240 million to give GPs the latest technology. We are working to abolish the 8AM rush and make it easier to see your GP in a convenient way.”

The deadline for the receipt of tenders or requests to participate is 17 November.

The invitation to tender for the Digital Pathways Framework has been published on Atamis (project reference C193795), and details are also available via Contracts Finder and Find A Tender.

Further information on the Digital Pathways Framework can be found at: https://digital.nhs.uk/services/digital-services-for-integrated-care/digital-pathways-framework