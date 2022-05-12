UK and Egypt bring more than 40 countries together to drive implementation of climate commitments

The UK and Egypt will bring countries together in Copenhagen this week to focus on what climate action needs to be taken to deliver key commitments ahead of COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh in November.

The UK and Egypt will bring together more than 40 countries in Copenhagen this week to focus on what climate action needs to be taken to deliver key commitments ahead of COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh in November.

In the first jointly led event by the UK and Egypt as COP26 and COP27 Presidencies, the May Ministerial Meeting on Implementation will take stock of action and implementation across key elements of the Glasgow Climate Pact signed at COP26, the Paris Agreement and other international climate agreements and decisions.

The Glasgow Climate Pact kept alive the goal of keeping global temperatures from rising more than 1.5 degrees, at the same time cementing progress on finance for climate action, adaptation and loss and damage.

However, the most recent report from the IPCC shows how the window to keep the 1.5C goal within reach is rapidly closing, and so ministers will focus on the practical action needed to drive progress on implementation and ambition of commitments made in Glasgow.

They will focus on how best to drive down emissions across major sectors of their societies - for example through reducing coal production and forest loss. They will look at the best approaches taken worldwide to adapt to the impacts of climate change, and to protect the most vulnerable. Ministers will consider action and support to address the loss and damage to communities on the frontline of climate change, considering early warning systems, emergency preparedness and disaster risk reduction, among other areas.

They will also consider examples for the emissions reductions needed to keep 1.5 degrees alive, as well as the steps they are taking to strengthen their climate action plans for 2030 this year. There will also be a clear focus on ensuring that finance flows to those who need it - for example in supporting countries in a just transition away from fossil fuels.

COP26 President Alok Sharma and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, COP27 President-Designate will co-chair the event, hosted by Denmark’s Minister of Climate and Energy, Dan Jørgensen.

COP26 President Alok Sharma yesterday said:

Since the Glasgow Climate Pact was signed at COP26, the IPCC reports on adaptation and mitigation have shown unequivocally that the window of time we have left to secure a liveable future is closing rapidly. And of course, the Putin regime’s brutal and illegal invasion of Ukraine has changed international politics fundamentally. However, the chronic threat of climate change remains, which is why I am pleased to co-chair this Ministerial meeting on Implementation bringing countries together to drive forward action on pledges already made. I look forward to hearing clear commitments from countries on how they will play their part to implement commitments on mitigation, finance, adaptation and loss and damage. When we meet in Sharm-el-Sheikh for COP27, we need to demonstrate to the world we are delivering on the Glasgow Climate Pact.

H.E. Sameh Shoukry, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt and COP27 President designate yesterday said:

Climate action has never been more important. The world needs to demonstrate its continued commitment to curb emissions, enhance adaptation, and deliver on climate finance. COP27 should see us all coming together to renew our determination, take stock on where we stand on implementation, and lay out a clear path towards turning pledges into tangible action on the ground.

Danish Minister of Climate and Energy and Public Utilities Dan Jørgensen yesterday said:

I am very honoured to host the May Ministerial on Implementation and welcome key decision makers to Copenhagen to discuss how we best implement the high ambitions from last year’s Glasgow Climate Pact. COP26 was a milestone for defining our shared visions on how to fight global climate change. It is crucial that we deliver across the board on mitigation, finance, adaptation and loss and damage. In Copenhagen, we will build a solid foundation to do just that ahead of COP27 in Egypt later this year.

