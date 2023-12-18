Volunteer review and implementation - a message from APM

Over the previous few months, the APM team has worked alongside our volunteers in virtual and physical events to shape our future volunteering offering with the aim of creating greater visibility, accessibility and opportunities for volunteers following a review conducted in 2021-2022.

At a high level, we are confident that the changes we are taking forward meet the demands of the profession, and those who volunteer with us. From April 2024 we will start rolling out the new volunteering structure with recruitment for some roles starting in January 2024. You can find out more about the changes we are making here.

Consultations will continue on more focused areas as we continue the development of our new offering.

You can see the latest volunteering opportunities with APM here.